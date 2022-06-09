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CHP Talks: Brian Peckford—A Magna Carta for Canada!
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214 views • June 09, 2022
June 9, 2022: My special guest this week is the Honourable A. Brian Peckford, P.C., former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister who helped frame Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms through the Constitution Act of 1982. On May 28, 2022, Mr. Peckford, speaking on the steps of the B.C. Legislature, at the Reclaim Canada Conference, delivered a detailed plan to save Canada’s democracy. He calls it a Magna Carta for Canada. We discuss several of its important tenets in this interview.
Read the entire text of Brian’s speech and watch it being delivered on Brian’s blog (May 29 and May 30 entries):
https://peckford42.wordpress.com
Brian is also fighting a very important court battle regarding the right of Canadian citizens to travel by air or by train without being coerced into taking the experimental mRNA gene therapy. Please learn more about his case and consider contributing to to cover his expenses at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms:
https://www.jccf.ca
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Read the entire text of Brian’s speech and watch it being delivered on Brian’s blog (May 29 and May 30 entries):
https://peckford42.wordpress.com
Brian is also fighting a very important court battle regarding the right of Canadian citizens to travel by air or by train without being coerced into taking the experimental mRNA gene therapy. Please learn more about his case and consider contributing to to cover his expenses at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms:
https://www.jccf.ca
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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