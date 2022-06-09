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CHP Talks: Brian Peckford—A Magna Carta for Canada!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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214 views • June 09, 2022
June 9, 2022: My special guest this week is the Honourable A. Brian Peckford, P.C., former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister who helped frame Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms through the Constitution Act of 1982. On May 28, 2022, Mr. Peckford, speaking on the steps of the B.C. Legislature, at the Reclaim Canada Conference, delivered a detailed plan to save Canada’s democracy. He calls it a Magna Carta for Canada. We discuss several of its important tenets in this interview.

Read the entire text of Brian’s speech and watch it being delivered on Brian’s blog (May 29 and May 30 entries):

https://peckford42.wordpress.com

Brian is also fighting a very important court battle regarding the right of Canadian citizens to travel by air or by train without being coerced into taking the experimental mRNA gene therapy. Please learn more about his case and consider contributing to to cover his expenses at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms:

https://www.jccf.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
freedomvaccinesparliamentcanadapandemictrudeaurightschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylormandatory vaccinationcitizenspremiercharterpreamblenewfoundlandcovidcovid restrictionscharter of rights and freedomsvaccine passportsmagnacartachpcanadapeckfordbrian peckfordchp talks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy