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FULL SHOW: Autopsy Of Dead COVID Vaccinated Person Shows Spike Proteins In Every Organ
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1900 views • July 29, 2021
Finally some Republican representatives are getting loud about fighting the COVID tyranny and Chip Roy goes off on the house floor on mask mandates and the constant flip flopping by Fauci and the CDC. Owen Shroyer highlights the fact spike proteins are found all over the bodies of deceased vaccine victims and how hospitals are now talking about putting kids on ventilators if they have COVID. Owen also gives his opinion on the Olympics and specifically the Simone Biles debacle. Clay Clark joins the broadcast to talk about all the satanic symbolism being revealed by the COVID tyranny. Callers weigh in on these topics.
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