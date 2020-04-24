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Democrats Come Out As Chinese Communist Agents And Blame Trump For Coronavirus - War Room Full Show
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11 views • April 24, 2020
Big league guests for today’s War Room include Joel Skousen, Tyler Nixon and boxing Champion David “Nino” Rodrgiuez. We talk about the legal and economic implications of the economic shut down, free assembly shut down, and arrests happening to people who dare violate the illegal stay at home order. David Rodriguez talks about a video that went viral without his exception that exposes the Hollywood pedophilia and adrenochrome abuse. Owen Shroyer covers the latest breaking news on the Coronavirus, rallies opposing the shut down, and political news of the day. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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