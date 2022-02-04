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FULL SHOW: Vaccine Injuries And Illegal Mandates Are Finally Catching Up To Fauci And The Democrats
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246 views • February 04, 2022
As the covid tyranny continues to rear its ugly and asks the American people to come together in saying we cannot allow this here. The supply chain and inflation issues are just beginning with no relief in sight, in fact, all signs indicate it will get worse. Democrats' excuses for not wearing masks get more hilarious. Alex Jones comes into the studio for a belly dance and the truth about his belly button. Covidland Part 2: The Mask, debuted.
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