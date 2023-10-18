Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3189b - Did Trump Let Us Know He Is the CIC? Patriots Will Not Let The [DS] Rig The 2024 Election
X22 Report
The [DS] is losing the battle. Trump sends a message letting everyone know we are on track with the plan. Trump might have sent a message to the people that he is the CIC. The patriots will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged, the [DS] rigged the 2020 election but this time around it will not happen. The patriots are in control the patriots server at the pleasure of the President DJT. 

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

