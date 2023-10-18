X22 Report - Ep 3189b - Did Trump Let Us Know He Is the CIC? Patriots Will Not Let The [DS] Rig The 2024 Election

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is losing the battle. Trump sends a message letting everyone
know we are on track with the plan. Trump might have sent a message to
the people that he is the CIC. The patriots will not allow the 2024
election to be rigged, the [DS] rigged the 2020 election but this time
around it will not happen. The patriots are in control the patriots
server at the pleasure of the President DJT.
