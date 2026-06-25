Bright Videos News, June 25, 2026 - The War to Save America's Debt Market + The Virology PSYOP + Healing Human Neurology with Botanical Wisdom

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- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (0:10)
- Trump's Strategy and Oil Prices (3:23)
- Impact on Emerging Markets and US Economy (7:55)
- Data Center Boom and Market Bubble (17:11)
- Gold and Silver Market Trends (31:30)
- Investment Strategy and Risk Aversion (42:38)
- Natural Healing and Psychedelic Therapies (1:03:05)
- The Power of Iboga and Neuroplasticity (1:15:18)
- The Role of Integration in Healing (1:16:49)
- Stillness and Healing Paradigm (1:19:52)
- The Role of Nature and Indigenous Knowledge (1:24:57)
- Science and Functional Medicine Integration (1:29:23)
- Personal Experiences and Overcoming Trauma (1:35:48)
- The Importance of Community and Integration (1:43:36)
- Legal and Cultural Challenges (1:44:51)
- The Vision for Sovereign Healing (1:50:46)
- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (1:53:49)
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