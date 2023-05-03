Balaji Pays up 1 Million $$ Bet Early -- Explains Impending Financial Disaster

Former CTO of Coinbase, Balaji, paid up his $1 million bitcoin that, having predicted and bet that it would reach a price of US $1 million by July. He explains that he made the million dollar debt as a marketing ploy to warn everybody of the massive financial printing that was coming from the United States and the world. Maybe he's just making the best of a bad situation, here are some analysis.#balaji #bitcoinbet #inflation #printing
