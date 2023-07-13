Create New Account
The Secret Service has revealed drugs found at WH at least 2 times last year.
BREAKING: The Secret Service has revealed that another drug was found at the White House and marijuana was found at least two times last year.



source:

https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1679595213273047041?s=20

biden crime familybiden regimecocainegatedrugs at white housesecret service debrief

