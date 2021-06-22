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Trump Won By Over 1 Million Votes In Key State says Bernie Kerik
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100 views • June 22, 2021
It looks like Trump won in Pennsylvania by over 1 million votes. Explosive news will be coming out of Georgia in a few weeks. Boris Epshteyn calls for more Audits in every key state. Also Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI counterintelligence agent and now works for NBC as a propagandist, calls Trump a threat while talking about domestic terrorism.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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