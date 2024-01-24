Special thanks to Coach Dave for the video: https://coachdavelive.com





Source: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2067026797012331&id=100011150919068&mibextid=KsPBc6





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/search/soldier-salute





LET ME REMIND YOU WHO GOD'S ARMY IS :: ⚔





Matthew 8:9

For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations





Luke 7:8

For I also am a man set under authority, having under me soldiers, and I say unto one, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations





John 19:24

They said therefore among themselves, Let us not rend it, but cast lots for it, whose it shall be: that the scripture might be fulfilled, which saith, They parted my raiment among them, and for my vesture they did cast lots. These things therefore the soldiers did.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations





Acts 12:18

Now as soon as it was day, there was no small stir among the soldiers, what was become of Peter.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations





Acts 23:10

And when there arose a great dissension, the chief captain, fearing lest Paul should have been pulled in pieces of them, commanded the soldiers to go down, and to take him by force from among them, and to bring him into the castle.





https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=i+am+a+soldier&version=KJV