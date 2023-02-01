https://gettr.com/post/p26w1r09667
01/26/2023 James O'Keefe from Project Veritas in Warroom: Pfizer is conducting gain of function research to perform directed evolution of the SARS Covid-2 in order to develop new booster shots each year.（1）
01/26/2023 ”真相工程”的詹姆斯·奥基夫做客战斗室：辉瑞正在进行功能增强实验，对新冠病毒进行定向进化，以便每年推出新的加强针。（1）
