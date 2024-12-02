Racist slogans on the walls of Sebastia's archaeological site





Zionist occupation soldiers wrote inciting racist slogans in Hebrew on one of the historical Roman walls in the Colonnaded Street at the archaeological site in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.

The town of Sebastia and its archaeological site are subjected to repeated assaults by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers, with increasing calls from the occupation government to Judaize the archaeological site and facilitate its storming by settlers.

the zionist occupation forces have written racist slogans on the walls of the archaeological site in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, in the northern West Bank

Reporting: faris odeh

Filmed: 30/11/2024

