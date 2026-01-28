Ahmed al-Sharaa said he saw 'a lot of snow' on his way from the airport to the Kremlin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ahmed al-Sharaa (Syria's President) said he saw 'a lot of snow' on his way from the airport to the Kremlin, adding:
"I remembered that many military operations were launched against Moscow, that many foreign troops tried to reach it — but the weather itself repelled those onslaughts.I would like to wish you all the best"