Spent all my childhood waiting for my mother, older brother to hug my two younger siblings tightly

Pitiful Animal





Nov 17, 2023





This was the story of the life of 3 little dogs

Even though they were young, they had already know suffering

We would take care of them, to make up for them for their hard days

The doctors advised us to castrate them, vaccinate them

Especially we considered spending more time having fun with them.

These dogs underwent many tests, daily baths and oral and topical medications.

It was like 3 saves at once and treated their skin disease, always longer.

They had to be hospitalized for a while until their skin got better

Doctors actively participated in their treatment

They said they were pitiful dogs so they wanted to save them as quickly as possible

Their disease made their skin itchy like ants crawling on their hands

With us by their side, these dogs would heal soon

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

