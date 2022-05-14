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Stop the WHO Take Over
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25 views • May 14, 2022
We are at a crossroads in our country. If we allow the WHO to take control of our health care, we give up the right to be a sovereign nation.
Open borders are one thing, and this is much bigger. And it's being hidden by our politicians and our main stream media!
See what Dr. Robert Malone has to say about it and why we are at a critical point in our history.
We're on Telegram https://t.me/renegademedia
Open borders are one thing, and this is much bigger. And it's being hidden by our politicians and our main stream media!
See what Dr. Robert Malone has to say about it and why we are at a critical point in our history.
We're on Telegram https://t.me/renegademedia
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