Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Economy Sucks
Son of the Republic
Most of [Bidan]’s economic ‘growth’ comes from gubment spending, which is sucking/laundering $ out of the economy.

Stagflation is back.

So the lib media are reframing that.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4rpmtk-the-left-gets-a-smackdown-in-court-ep.-2238-04262024.html

