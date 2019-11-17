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Boat Outta Sight
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20 views • November 17, 2019
What is actually happening when a boat heads away from land?
It looks like it shrinks, and the bottom disappears first.
Does that mean it's going over a curve?
Is there another explanation for this?
Filmed on the Chesapeake Bay with a P900 from North Point State Park. It was pretty windy that day, as you can see in the video. But not windy enough to blow away the miraging effects! And certainly not too windy for a demonstration in PERSPECTIVE!
Music: "Looking For The Edge" - Isa Mahalski
It looks like it shrinks, and the bottom disappears first.
Does that mean it's going over a curve?
Is there another explanation for this?
Filmed on the Chesapeake Bay with a P900 from North Point State Park. It was pretty windy that day, as you can see in the video. But not windy enough to blow away the miraging effects! And certainly not too windy for a demonstration in PERSPECTIVE!
Music: "Looking For The Edge" - Isa Mahalski
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