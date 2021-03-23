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FULL SHOW: Breaking: Democrats Begin Transition of Power from Biden to Harris
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50 views • March 23, 2021
The Democrats are beginning their transition from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris in a steal bait and switch to get the corrupt and incompetent Harris into office. The crisis at the Southern Border continues to spiral out of control as it is clear the Biden Administration has no plan to stop the invasion. Alison Steinberg joins to discuss the breakdown of commieland California. Harrison Smith joins to discuss shocking suicide numbers amongst the youth since the fake pandemic lockdown.
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