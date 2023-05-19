Support healthy vision with pinhole glasses

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Groovy Bee® Pinhole Glasses Sports Style and Groovy Bee® Pinhole Glasses Aviator Style are high-quality, non-prescription glasses that can help exercise targeted eye muscles to support optimal eye function and fitness.
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