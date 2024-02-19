Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 19, 2024 - Truckers launch EMBARGO of NYC as anger against weaponized government EXPLODES
channel image
Health Ranger Report
43952 Subscribers
27717 views
Published Yesterday

- Censorship, drug use, and its consequences. (0:03)

- Open borders, censorship, and AI hallucinations. (4:55)

- Vaccine effectiveness and censorship in France. (9:15)

- Fake science journal article and trucker boycott of New York City. (14:28)

- Trucker boycott of blue cities as civil war approaches. (20:03)

- Potential trucking boycott and its impact on cities. (26:19)

- Crime, culture, and law. (37:40)

- Race, crime, and transgender issues. (43:56)

- Transgender issues and milk production. (49:29)

- Gold backs, lab tests, and the Liberty dollar. (54:40)

- Government's legal case against Liberty dollar project. (1:00:49)

- Inflation, debt, and the impact on standard of living. (1:27:53)

- Organic, lab-tested instant meals and survival gear. (1:41:42)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

Keywords
mike adamscensorshipcivil warworkrussiagovernmentgoldstatemenspecial reportyearscurrencydollarnew york citycompanydrugtruckerspointmerchantshappenbacksbrighteon broadcast newsbbnjiki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket