Whistleblower Movement Earns Respect With Strength And Credibility

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https://gnews.org/articles/483518
Summary：During the grand live broadcast on October 19, Miles Guo talked about the miracle of saving his wife and daughter wisely and safely to the United States back then. It is because the Whistleblower Movement has consistently adhered to dependence on strength, emphasis on friendship, and keeping promises that it has gained positive feedback from CCP’s insiders and attracted more and more fellow fighters to join the ranks of taking down the CCP.