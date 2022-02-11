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Hedieh Mirahmadi: I Was A Muslim & FBI Advisor... Then I Met Jesus The Christ
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21 views • February 11, 2022
Hedieh Mirahmadi was a devout Muslim for two decades working in the field of national security before she experienced the redemptive power of Jesus Christ and has a new passion for sharing the Gospel. She dedicates herself full-time to Resurrect Ministry, an online resource that harnesses the power of the Internet to make salvation through Christ available to people of all nations, and her daily podcastLivingFearlessDevotional.com.
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