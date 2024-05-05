No Father Should Ever Have to See His Son Take His Last Breathes





The Palestinian child, who was injured in the Israeli air strike on Rafah, was taken to the hospital, but he took his last breath on the stretcher.





His father is devastated to watch his only son taking his last breath…2024/05/05





