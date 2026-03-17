Australia's Tip-Toe into Tyranny

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In Iran, power was seized dramatically, in the name of Allah, revolution, and a terrorist interpretation of moral purification. In Australia, power has been narrowed and managed more subtly, through party cartelisation, financial influence, bureaucratic insulation, media framing, and the gradual convergence of the two dominant political machines.