Passion... It's like SALAD and GARBAGE. Is it GONE? Which one are you at? Do you know the difference?

Passionless?

We thrive on passion. We love to watch it. We love to experience it. It fuels our relationships. We let it drive us all the time.

All good endeavors are often driven by passion.

So, why isn't our lives filled with passions? Two words.

Salad and Garbage.

What's the difference between salad and garbage? Time.

But as passion fades... it hurts. The work is a grind. It gets uncomfortable to stay there. Especially when some around you are not with you on the passion... to support you.

Imagine a relationship and one partner is thinking of sex with an inappropriate person, if there is no kissing or playfulness. That sure drains the passion from a relationship.

And one person is starting to feel rejected by the one person they are really supposed to have that deep relationship with. That will come with some hurts... but also some boundary walls.

It's one thing to say we don't have sex anymore, it's another to say we haven't had sex is 4 years. And there are a lot of relationships going there in this day and age as things build up.

Now, this is not to share blame or judgment. No more justifying an area of life that's not working anymore. It's a realization that we are at the end of our skill set.

We need something to kick start our passion again. Because the things that worked when we were new in our passions... it isn't working anymore.

We lost our passions... or the reason for our passions moved out... whatever the case we realized we are sitting here with something that isn't salad... we have garbage.

Now what?

Let's stop accepting that what we have is the truth. Too many people say passion just fades... what were you expecting? But the truth is passion is our heart... and our heart wants... demands passion from us. WE HUNGER FOR PASSION still. It doesn't matter how old we are.

But life doesn't work itself out like a Disney movie. I'm a princess now, and we live happily ever after... if I were rich or thin or muscle bound or intelligent enough or even emotionally available for them and they for me.... then it would have worked out.

We have gone through the ringer... and every distraction or moment we didn't feel heard, or advance that wasn't accepted becomes another brick in the wall.

That simply builds the wall between the two.

That is the killer.

Back to the answer. How do we keep our salad fresh and not garbage?

Love and passion are kind of a seesaw.

When the passion is high, the love is at a lull. When love grows, then the passion slows down.

Lets put it this way. When two strangers get together and things are brand new... there is a lot of passion.

As they grow together they get to know each other, move into the same house, have the same evenings, have kids that is the environment for love to grow... in sameness. And that is beautiful and should be celebrated.

But passion is when there are unfamiliar experiences that engage the heart. There is not a lot of passion in the same-ol same-ol.

And we will talk more about that in our next post.

Blessings warriors