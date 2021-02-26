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OUR COMMON ENEMY IS NOT EACH OTHER & IT'S ANTI HUMAN W/ EX DEFENSE MINISTER
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120 views • February 26, 2021
February 26th, 2021.

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Previous Defense Minister of Canada, Hon. Paul Hellyer, joins me to discuss humanity's common enemy and why we must all understand and unite to fight. It is imperative that humanity wakes up and understands the globalist agenda and their goals if we want to maintain a civilized and free world. You can get his new book at http://www.paulhellyerweb.com/buy-liberation.html

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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deep statecabalcanadadepopulationanti-humanoperation paper clipsarah westallbusiness game changers radiohon paul hellyer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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