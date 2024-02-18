Create New Account
Russia's Newest Missile KH-69 Destroyed a Large Base of Foreign Legion┃US ABRAMS Tanks Avoid BATTLES
The Prisoner
The situation with US Abrams tanks still remains ambiguous. And this fact raises many questions not only from independent experts but also from pro-government Ukrainian telegram channels. In particular, they cannot understand why the much-vaunted American tanks have not yet begun to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield........... *****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

us abrams tankskh-69 missileforeign legion base

