Russia's Newest Missile KH-69 Destroyed a Large Base of Foreign Legion┃US ABRAMS Tanks Avoid BATTLES

The situation with US Abrams tanks still remains ambiguous. And this fact raises many questions not only from independent experts but also from pro-government Ukrainian telegram channels. In particular, they cannot understand why the much-vaunted American tanks have not yet begun to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield........... *****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.