DC Antichrist Universe - Black Adam

In the Black Adam and in the Comic Universe, the Superhero almost always the Luciferian Antichrist protecting the Universe and especially the Earth from the Villain, the Return of Christ. In the Black Adam, the Christ figure, or Villain, is killed by the Transhumans and Antichrist, descends into Hades and Resurrected to claim his Throne, "Death is the path to Life" as Jesus claims in the Gospels. Of course, Satan desires to change prophecy by defeating Christ upon His Return.