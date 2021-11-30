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The Moronic Omicron Crisis! By Microns of movement they will scare the $#!T out of you!
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136 views • November 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpyx9i-the-omicron-crisis-ep.-1384.html
The omicron variant of covid-19 spooks the globe; Anthony Fauci announces he is the voice of science; and Joe Biden struggles to respond.
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The omicron variant of covid-19 spooks the globe; Anthony Fauci announces he is the voice of science; and Joe Biden struggles to respond.
Andrew Klavan's latest novel When Christmas Comes is now available on Amazon. Order in time for Christmas: https://utm.io/udW6u
DW members get special product discounts up to 20% off PLUS access to exclusive Daily Wire merch. Grab your Daily Wire merch here: https://utm.io/udZpp
LAST CHANCE to get 50% off a new Daily Wire membership with code DW50. JOIN THE FIGHT: https://utm.io/udZ31
Connect with me on social media:
Twitter — https://twitter.com/benshapiro
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro
Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/officialbenshapiro/?hl=en
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