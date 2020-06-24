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Not Medical Advice Episode 006 - Interview with Aesha Gaouette, Medical Researcher
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13 views • June 24, 2020
I chose to interview one of the researchers who helps me with my work and these shows. Aesha Gaouette is a private medical reseacher living in Arizona. She's been looking deeper into medical research questions since 2008, and has applied herself to many topics including the H1N1 viral situation, the latest coronavirus situation and many related topics.
We talk about the qualifications to research medical issues, researching the "offical" stories in medicine, questioning the Covid19 narrative, the issues with the RT-qPCR tests being used nowadays, infection and death number issues, looking for papers to demonstrate a novel coronavirus has been isolated and purified, the impact of this global situation on people's health, protests and riots that have happened recently, and what the viewers and listeners can do to become better prepared for what's going on.
We talk about the qualifications to research medical issues, researching the "offical" stories in medicine, questioning the Covid19 narrative, the issues with the RT-qPCR tests being used nowadays, infection and death number issues, looking for papers to demonstrate a novel coronavirus has been isolated and purified, the impact of this global situation on people's health, protests and riots that have happened recently, and what the viewers and listeners can do to become better prepared for what's going on.
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