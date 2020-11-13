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AG Barr Calls Emergency Meeting With Trump
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97 views • November 13, 2020
House Republicans predicted Vote fraud and unlawful vote manipulation last September:
9/23/2020 - US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Republican Staff Report - Committee on the Judiciary, Committee on Oversight and Reform
"How Democrats are Attempting to Sow Uncertainty, Inaccuracy, and Delay in the 2020 Election" (PDF)
https://republicans-oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020-09-23-How-Democrats-Are-Attempting-to-Sow-Uncertainty-Inaccuracy-and-Delay-in-the-2020-Election.pdf
9/23/2020 - US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Republican Staff Report - Committee on the Judiciary, Committee on Oversight and Reform
"How Democrats are Attempting to Sow Uncertainty, Inaccuracy, and Delay in the 2020 Election" (PDF)
https://republicans-oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020-09-23-How-Democrats-Are-Attempting-to-Sow-Uncertainty-Inaccuracy-and-Delay-in-the-2020-Election.pdf
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