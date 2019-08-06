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The U.S. Is Now Officially At War With China As India Takes China's Western Flank
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1065 views • August 06, 2019
Tensions are heating up as India made the decision to revoke Article 370 for Kashmir which borders Pakistan and China. Alex Jones joins Owen to break down this news that could have massive global consequences.
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