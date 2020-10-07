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'TRUTH with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Season 2, Episode 4 Featuring Taylor Winterstein
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70 views • October 07, 2020
In the fourth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy and noted Australian health freedom advocate Taylor Winterstein had a thought-provoking discussion about the status of the COVID crisis and how it has affected vaccine safety advocacy.
The many aspects of the current situation Kennedy and Winterstein addressed include
Increasing difficulty in getting mainstream media to challenge the pharmaceutical paradigm
Getting around the escalating censorship on social media
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) lawsuit against Facebook
The unmitigated trampling of democracy and liberty taking place in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia
The labelling of those who question the government/pharma narrative as “conspiracy theorists”
The many aspects of the current situation Kennedy and Winterstein addressed include
Increasing difficulty in getting mainstream media to challenge the pharmaceutical paradigm
Getting around the escalating censorship on social media
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) lawsuit against Facebook
The unmitigated trampling of democracy and liberty taking place in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia
The labelling of those who question the government/pharma narrative as “conspiracy theorists”
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