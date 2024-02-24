Melbourne Freedom Rally 24 February 2024 Victoria Market and Return

Part 4 of four videos of this Saturday, this one covering the rest of the speeches at Queen Victoria Market and the march back to Parliament House. In this video the heckler was challenged to put his money where his mouth is. He did not oblige. The woman who was upset about the specter of death over the jabbed was allowed to speak out her feelings on the mike. The message we gave her and anyone who was anxious was that there was hope because many good doctors are researching into protocols for removing the parasites and poison. We warn with the harsh truth and add reason to hope for real healing.
