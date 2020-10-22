Largest Floods in Chinese History Wiped Out the Country’s Food & Grain Supply (1016)

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三峽大壩位移滲流變形 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bSZ5...
China blasts dam on Yangtze tributary to ease flooding https://watchers.news/2020/07/20/chin...
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More China Floods 聽天由命？三峽潰壩倒數 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJKXx...
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