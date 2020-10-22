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Largest Floods in Chinese History Wiped Out the Country’s Food & Grain Supply (1016)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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160 views • October 22, 2020
The largest floods in the last 400 years are beginning to overwhelm China's central cities and surrounding grain growing and agriculture zones. At present 100+ million people will need to evacuate. With the unfathomable losses of food production, China will need to go on a buying spree unlike the world has ever seen for food imports. This will start with rice from Asia and move to every continent. The images in the video will give you an idea of the situation, and the precarious events our world will witness. Gold, silver, cryptocurrency, how will China pay for it all?

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*** Today's Story Links ***
三峽大壩位移滲流變形 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bSZ5...
China blasts dam on Yangtze tributary to ease flooding https://watchers.news/2020/07/20/chin...
Massive landslide blocks river in Hubei, prompting more than 8 000 residents to evacuate, China https://watchers.news/2020/07/22/mass...
Landslide sparks mass evacuation in China https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbjda...
More China Floods 聽天由命？三峽潰壩倒數 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJKXx...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-1...
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
https://taipeitimes.com/News/world/ar...
China blows up dam on Yangtze river tributary to ease flooding https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
https://taipeitimes.com/News/world/ar...
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