© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Testing Protocols Don't Make Sense for an Experimental Vaccine [CLIP from June 10 2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 20, 2021
Dr Bret Weinstein is joined by;
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines
Credit Dr Bret Weinstein
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f
Full Podcast:
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world,-in-three-easy:0
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology
Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines
Credit Dr Bret Weinstein
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f
Full Podcast:
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world,-in-three-easy:0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.