FU🖕: Get used to total transparency - Klaus Schwab

Y'all, Trump agreed to this. This is what Palantir will do to us, it must not happen!!! - Cynthia (more adding at bottom on Palantir and Epstein connection)

Get used to total transparency — Klaus Schwab

🔊"In this new world, we must accept transparency, and I would even say total transparency," Schwab said.

"Everything will be transparent. And you have to get used to it, you have to behave like that."

It becomes integrated into your personality, but if there is nothing to hide, you must not be afraid, the founder of the globalist World Economic Forum assured.

Adding:

Epstein’s ties to Palantir and digital tech

Young girls and dirty secrets aside, the late pedo financier Jeffrey Epstein’s interests also apparently included high tech, or at least the people who dabble in it.

Here’s a brief recap:

🔴 In 2014, Silicone Valley billionaire and Palantir founder Peter Thiel held several meetings with Epstein

🔴 In 2015 and 2016, Epstein put $40 million into funds managed by Valar Ventures, another company created by Thiel

🔴 In 2015, Israel’s former Prime Minister Ehud Barack invested in a geolocation software developer. Who provided a large portion of the investment? Epstein.

Were these just investments to make future profit or part of some sinister design?



