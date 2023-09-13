Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3161b - Trump Calls For The 25th Amendment, Let The Unsealing Begin, Military Civilian Alliance
Published 17 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep 3161b - Sept 12, 2023

Trump Calls For The 25th Amendment, Let The Unsealing Begin, Military Civilian Alliance

The patriots are in complete and utter control, Trump and the military are calling the shots. This is a mission that has never been tried before, a military and civilian alliance. Trump sends message that the Republicans should use the 25th amendment on Biden, the D's will try to beat them to it. The election fraud case will allow Trump to present classified evidence, let the unsealing begin. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

