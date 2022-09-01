The Key Change Microplastic Undergoes Through Time.

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If plastic is hydrophobic, then how come it still breaks down into microplastic in the water? 🛍️
Kalliat T. Valsaraj, a Charles and Hilda Roddy distinguished professor of chemical engineering at Louisiana State University reveals how hydrophobic plastic transforms into micro- and nanoplastic in water.
Kalliat explains that plastic is “pretty much” hydrophobic, which means that it won’t disperse in the water. ❌
However, as TIME goes on, the material will eventually degrade and become hydrophilic or more susceptible to being broken down and mixed with water. ⏳
And this is how hydrophobic plastic begins its transformation into hydrophilic microplastic.
To learn more about how plastic breaks down and turns into microplastic, listen to the full episode here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/