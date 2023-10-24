Don't take Growth Hormone WITHOUT this Cofactor

Exogenous Growth Hormone supplementation can be one of the most powerful biohacks for muscle growth, youthful energy, and anti-aging but there's a dark side that must be accounted for...Taking growth hormone has a detrimental effect on insulin sensitivity. Insulin resistance is highly problematic, Insulin is vital for your body to convert glucose into energy. A responsible growth hormone or SARMS user should add the cofactor Resveratrol.
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1635-growth-hormone-cofactor
