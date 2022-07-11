BLOODBATH: BIDEN CHEWED UP BY FORMER MAINSTREAM MEDIA PROTECTORS

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
CNN, NY Times, WaPo, etc - after years of carrying water for Joe Biden, the mainstream media is turning against him. All of a sudden his age and seeming cognitive decline are fair game. Is it a Dem-led desperation move to salvage something from expected big November losses? Where does the party go if Biden doesn't run...or doesn't finish this term? Also today: Europeans are fed up with Ukraine as European governments begin to fall. And US attacks Hungary...for lowering its taxes!!