Based Teacher Warns Educators Silently Gleeful of Murder & Slanted Silicon Valley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the Charlie Kirk Memorial, James Klug, interviews a fairly based political science teacher, who is homeschooling her own child, an indictment of the education system, warns of gleeful educators of Charlie Kirk's murder, as well as a completely slanted search engine and amplification ecosystem.
#charliekirk #education #teachers #jamesklug
@jamesklug with the original.
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️