Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 2 - The Medical Missionary Work

In Episode two we take a deeper look at the medical missionary work. The reason for it, the role it plays and what it is all about. "The only hope of better things is in the education of the people in right principles" (Ministry of Healing 62.4, Ellen White)" Is your health important to you? Does your lifestyle influence your well-being? Is our performance dependent on the right nutrition? Barbara O'Neill would answer all 3 questions with "for sure, of course and YES". She has made it her responsibility to give lectures all over the world about her findings on the major topic of health. Without a doubt, it is fair to say that she is one of the most experienced health trainers on the planet. Not only that, but her unique methods of sharing this knowledge have become a blessing to numerous people. Would you also like to benefit from her knowledge? Now this fantastic opportunity is finally available. In an extended series about her knowledge, her work and paired with a variety of health tips, she takes us all on an exciting journey. Come along and allow yourself to receive this vital info to not only feel better and fitter, but most importantly to be able to share your new knowledge with others in the future. This is the new and unique health seminar "COMPASS" with Barbara O'Neill. This series was produced for you if your motivation is to help others on the path to health. In cooperation with "CLASH of MINDS" a huge and extensive series was created, which probably leaves hardly any questions about health unanswered.


