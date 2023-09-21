[Sep 5, 2023] CuttingEdge: Testimony and Mystery w/ SABBATH AT MIDNIGHT (promo)
Testimony and Mystery w/ SABBATH AT MIDNIGHT
@sabbathatmidnight @el_leon323
Tuesday Night (9/5/23)
10pmEST/9CST/7PDT
Join us as we dive deep into the realms of the unexplained, the enigmatic, and the thought-provoking. In "Testimony and Mystery," we are thrilled to welcome two distinguished podcasters who have been rapidly rising through the ranks on Spotify with their intriguing show, Sabbath At Midnight. Our two guests will take us on a journey through the intersection of faith and the unknown. Drawing from a biblical perspective, they will explore their personal journey coming to know Christ Jesus and cover topics that will leave you questioning the boundaries of science, spirituality, and the mysteries that lie in between.
https://rumble.com/v3ey9ni-testimony-and-mystery.html
