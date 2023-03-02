The reason behind the `Ukraine war`...

Maria Zeee exposes the REAL agenda behind why so many countries are
supporting Ukraine; the first fully-functional New World Order City of
the Globalists. This explains why this so called `war` was orchestrated.
All our money being sent to the Ukraine is to set up this digital
world. This is why there is No talk of peace and all the leaders of the
so called `west` keep sending our money there. The same shadow world
government that inflicted the covid plannedemic on the entire world, is
now busy working to set up the digital society worldwide and Ukraine has
been chosen to start off the digital world economy. This is the real
reason this so called `war` is going full steam ahead. Nato and Putin
are playing their part and they will escalate the `war` when it`s deemed
necessary. All countries brought in the mask mandates, the quarantines,
the injections, the push towards a cashless society and soon the
digital ID will be imposed on all of us.
