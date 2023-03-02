Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The reason behind the `Ukraine war`...
12 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published Yesterday |

Maria Zeee exposes the REAL agenda behind why so many countries are supporting Ukraine; the first fully-functional New World Order City of the Globalists. This explains why this so called `war` was orchestrated. All our money being sent to the Ukraine is to set up this digital world. This is why there is No talk of peace and all the leaders of the so called `west` keep sending our money there. The same shadow world government that inflicted the covid plannedemic on the entire world, is now busy working to set up the digital society worldwide and Ukraine has been chosen to start off the digital world economy. This is the real reason this so called `war` is going full steam ahead. Nato and Putin are playing their part and they will escalate the `war` when it`s deemed necessary. All countries brought in the mask mandates, the quarantines, the injections, the push towards a cashless society and soon the digital ID will be imposed on all of us.

Keywords
societycomingdigital

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket