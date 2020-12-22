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The New Model: Resetting Christmas
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23 views • December 22, 2020
Although it may be hard to believe, the way we celebrate Christmas is a little less than 200 years old. In many people’s minds, Christmas is as ancient as time itself and the way we celebrate it is just as old. This… is the furthest thing from the truth and our holiday celebrations are really an invention of tradition.
It’s now 2020 and the United States along with the rest of the world are undergoing a gigantic transformation in our social interactions, our economy and every part of our lives, including the way we celebrate holidays in general but Christmas in particular. These changes are being done to us and intended to alter if not kill traditions of all kinds and social interactions everywhere.
It is no longer acceptable to have parties with more than just a few people gathered together. Visits with Santa Claus require masks and reservations and stores around the world are limiting what people can actually purchase by covering up merchandise in the store, yet keeping it on display. And like the 19th century, a very few people are creating the conditions that are changing the way we live and the way we celebrate.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
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To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
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For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
It’s now 2020 and the United States along with the rest of the world are undergoing a gigantic transformation in our social interactions, our economy and every part of our lives, including the way we celebrate holidays in general but Christmas in particular. These changes are being done to us and intended to alter if not kill traditions of all kinds and social interactions everywhere.
It is no longer acceptable to have parties with more than just a few people gathered together. Visits with Santa Claus require masks and reservations and stores around the world are limiting what people can actually purchase by covering up merchandise in the store, yet keeping it on display. And like the 19th century, a very few people are creating the conditions that are changing the way we live and the way we celebrate.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
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