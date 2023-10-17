Sen John Kennedy: "America has a president who is not a defense hawk. America has a president whose administration is more interested in discussing whether a man can breast feed than it is in talking about national security...
Our enemies have concluded that America has a president who's a bit of a weenie on national defense and Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah think they can roll over him like thunder on a summer night.”
https://rumble.com/v3pyoaj-sen-kennedy-our-enemies-see-biden-as-a-weenie.html
