Sen John Kennedy: "America has a president who is not a defense hawk. America has a president whose administration is more interested in discussing whether a man can breast feed than it is in talking about national security...





Our enemies have concluded that America has a president who's a bit of a weenie on national defense and Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah think they can roll over him like thunder on a summer night.”





https://rumble.com/v3pyoaj-sen-kennedy-our-enemies-see-biden-as-a-weenie.html