THE ITALIAN LIE: DOCTORS REVEAL WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN ITALY

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While touring Italy for “An Inconvenient Study”, Del sat down with Italian doctors, scientists, and journalists who were on the front lines when Italy became the image that terrorized the world into lockdown, and what they saw tells a very different story than the one broadcast globally. From manipulated death counts and suppressed treatments to vaccine injuries the government refused to acknowledge, these insiders paint a picture of a coordinated response that had nothing to do with saving lives. Their testimony raises a question that Del says he can no longer dismiss: was the pandemic not a crisis that was managed, but one that was scripted?