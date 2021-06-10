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EEAA Ep. 001: Exploring the Dimensions with Cheryl Perko
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0 view • June 10, 2021
Cheryl shares insights from her recent ascension upgrades and esoteric studies. Apologies for the microphone static!
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~~~
Sean is available for service bookings, including Integrated Sublimation Life Coaching, Coaching with Cards, and Energy Healing. Please visit our services page for more info: https://www.extropicesoterica.com/services
Check out our products page for useful resources that you can download and utilize whenever you like: https://www.extropicesoterica.com/originals
~~~
Love donations and energy exchanges:
CashApp: $SeanBarx
Venmo: [email protected]
PayPal:
~~~
Home page: https://www.extropicesoterica.com/
Email: [email protected]
Texting/SMS: +1(434)424-6883
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl6WtvLdfjJzyLXYQoQ-WMg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/extropicesoterica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/extropicesoterica/
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