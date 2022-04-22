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Mariupol Ukraine War April20-21 DPR & Russian Troops Liberate City From Ukraine Azov Neo-Nazi Threat
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142 views • April 22, 2022
Mariupol Ukraine War April20-21 DPR & Russian Troops Liberate City From Ukraine Azov Neo-Nazi Threat
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWtR8yZ4ay4
Mariupol - Helping not just Filming, and Special Reportage Coming Up!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfFH6YrY70s
Mariupol - The Battle for Azovstal - April 2
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWtR8yZ4ay4
Mariupol - Helping not just Filming, and Special Reportage Coming Up!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfFH6YrY70s
Mariupol - The Battle for Azovstal - April 2
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